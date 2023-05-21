Tredje AP fonden Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Nordson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Nordson by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.