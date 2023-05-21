Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.