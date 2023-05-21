SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

