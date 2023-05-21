Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 8,777 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $188.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,572.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

