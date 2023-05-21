Commerce Bank Buys 767 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 259,367 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.