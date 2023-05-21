Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 126,818 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,818 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.61 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

