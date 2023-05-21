Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

