Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

