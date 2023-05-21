Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.75.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

TFX stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.