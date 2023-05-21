Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.03. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

