Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 19,394 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,394 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

