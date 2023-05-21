American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AIG opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

