Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.99.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

