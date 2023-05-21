Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 27,715 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $164.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

