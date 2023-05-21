Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 184,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 361,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,805 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

