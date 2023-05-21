FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $129.45 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $162.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.