Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,638 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

