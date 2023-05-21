Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

