Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day moving average of $303.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

