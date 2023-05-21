Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

AVY stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

