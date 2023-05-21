Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.45 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

