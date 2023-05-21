Tredje AP fonden Acquires 4,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

