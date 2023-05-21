Tredje AP fonden Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $260.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

