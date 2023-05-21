Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $312.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

