Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 874.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

