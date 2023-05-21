Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

NYSE RJF opened at $90.23 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

