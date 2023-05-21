Commerce Bank Sells 282 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $312.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.58.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.