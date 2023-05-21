Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,335 shares of company stock valued at $24,551,648 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox Stock Down 4.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

