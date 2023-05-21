Commerce Bank Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $216.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.