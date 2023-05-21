Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.