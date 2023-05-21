Commerce Bank Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,793,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

