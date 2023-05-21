Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $22.23 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 585,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 254,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

