Commerce Bank Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2,496.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,088,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after buying an additional 182,343 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of WH stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.
Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
