Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 15,509 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

