Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 128,923 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 801.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,923 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

