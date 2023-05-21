Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 700 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average is $162.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $176.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.