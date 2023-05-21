MQS Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IQVIA Stock Performance
NYSE IQV opened at $199.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
