CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

