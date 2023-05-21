FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

