Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $222.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.