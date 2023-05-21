MQS Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,300,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

