Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $26,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DVN opened at $49.20 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

