Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

