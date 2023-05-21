MQS Management LLC Decreases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

MQS Management LLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $15,324,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 536,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 127,420 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 174.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 138,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

