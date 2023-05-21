Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 13,778 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.26% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $198.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.72. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

