CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.