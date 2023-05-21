Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,597 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

