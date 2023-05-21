Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,807 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,452,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.14. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

