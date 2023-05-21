Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

