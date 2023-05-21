Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

